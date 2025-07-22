AP: 935 schools selected for PM SHRI scheme; NTR District Gets 29

The Union Ministry of Education has announced that 935 schools across Andhra Pradesh have been selected for upgradation under the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, including 29 schools from NTR district alone.

Union Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary, responding to a question raised by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Shivnath (Chinni) in the Lok Sabha, confirmed the selection. He added that more schools may be included in future phases after completion of the current round, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The PM SHRI scheme aims to showcase key components of the National Education Policy (NEP) - 2020, with provisions for science labs, smart classrooms, digital libraries, LED lighting, playgrounds, and even medicinal gardens. In NTR district, Rs 3,404.1 lakh was allocated to 29 schools, of which Rs 1,628.2 lakh has been released and Rs 1,620.6 lakh utilised so far.

Kurnool district leads with 54 selected schools, while Visakhapatnam has the lowest with just six. Minister Chaudhary said that the selected schools are chosen through a transparent competitive process and are designed to promote inclusive, modern, and joyful learning environments.

The scheme also stresses comprehensive development, beyond academics, by encouraging 21st-century skills and personality growth. States are tasked with identifying infrastructure needs, which are then appraised and approved by the Project Approval Board (PAB).

MP Kesineni urged the Centre to include more schools in the upcoming phases, ensuring that every region benefits from modernized and equitable education facilities under this flagship initiative, according to the report by The New Indian Express.