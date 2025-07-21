NLU Delhi: Courses offered, rankings, intake

National Law University (NLU) Delhi has gained global recognition for having impressive placement records, its academic quality, and its focus on social justice. Its graduates consistently secure positions in top-tier law firms, judicial clerkships, international organisations, policy think tanks, and academia, both in India and abroad.

Given its central location in the heart of the nation's capital, the university offers a dynamic environment for aspiring legal professionals.

1. Courses offered

  1. BA, LLB (Honours) – 5-year integrated law degree combining legal education with foundational courses in humanities and social sciences

  2. Postgraduate:

  • LLM (Master of Laws)— A one-year program ffering advanced legal studies.

  • LLM (Professional) —Designed for working professionals combining online learning with weekend contact classes.

  1. WIPO-NLUD-IPO Joint Master's/LL.M. in Intellectual Property Law and Management.

  2. PhD programmes in Law and Social Sciences focusing on legal as well as on interdisciplinary research in areas such as Political Science, Sociology, Criminology, Economics, and English.

2. Ranking and achievement 

  • Strong placement record with one of the highest average packages offered to students among all NLUs

  • Consistently ranked among the top law schools in India retaining its position as NIRF Rank 2 for several years

  • Notable for its strong emphasis on social justice, research and policy advocacy.

3. Seat intake for 2025–26

  • BA, LLB (Honours): 120 seats

  • LLM: 70 seats

  • LLM (Professional): Approximately 160 seats

  • PhD programmes 29 + 2 seats

