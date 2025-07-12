ACE Engineering College student bags impressive salary package from Amazon

In a remarkable achievement, Bhavana Pullur, a talented student of ACE Engineering College, has been selected as a software development engineer at Amazon with an impressive annual package of Rs 46.38 lakh. This outstanding accomplishment is a testament to Bhavana's technical expertise, dedication, and the college's commitment to nurturing exceptional talent, stated a press release from the institute.

ACE Engineering College: A launchpad for success

Bhavana's success story is a shining example of how ACE Engineering College empowers its students to achieve their career goals.

The college's rigorous academic programmes, expert faculty, and industry-relevant training have played a pivotal role in shaping Bhavana's skills and knowledge. The institution's strong industry connections and placement support have also been instrumental in opening doors to top companies like Amazon.

A culture of excellence

ACE Engineering College encourages students to surpass their boundaries and pursue excellence. The college's state-of-the-art infrastructure, cutting-edge technology, and collaborative learning environment foster a culture of innovation and creativity.

Bhavana's achievement is a reflection of the college's commitment to producing talented engineers who can make a mark in the industry.

The college congratulated Bhavana on this outstanding achievement and wished her all the best for her future endeavours at Amazon. Her success story will undoubtedly inspire future generations of ACE Engineering students to strive for excellence and pursue their dreams, the press release from the institute stated.