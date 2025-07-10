Madhya Pradesh’s only medical science university faces closure? Junior doctors raise alarm

A growing wave of concern is sweeping through Madhya Pradesh’s medical community following reports that the state government is considering shutting down or significantly restructuring the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), headquartered in Jabalpur.

According to recent media reports, the state is planning to shift the degree-granting powers of MPMSU back to regional universities. This would mean that students currently studying at institutions like Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, would receive their degrees from Barkatullah University, and those from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College, Jabalpur, would fall under Rani Durgavati University, among others.

MPMSU, which was established to serve as the sole affiliating medical university in the state, would no longer hold that central role.

Medicos oppose move

In response, the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of Madhya Pradesh has written to the Medical Education Minister, Rajendra Shukla, voicing strong opposition to the proposal.

In a detailed memorandum submitted this week, the association has urged the government to reconsider the move that could have long-term implications for the state's healthcare and medical education systems.

The letter from JDA emphasises the role MPMSU has played in bringing uniformity, transparency, and accountability to medical and paramedical education in Madhya Pradesh. Before MPMSU’s formation, medical colleges were affiliated with various regional universities, resulting in inconsistent exam schedules, delays in results, and reported irregularities.

“The establishment of MPMSU has ensured uniformity, transparency, and quality in the field of medical and paramedical education in the state. Since its formation, all affiliated medical colleges have consistently conducted examinations on time and declared results within a fixed timeframe. This has led not only to greater discipline among students but also curtailed corruption and irregularities that were common earlier under the jurisdiction of regional universities,” the letter said.

The association also expressed concerns that regional universities lack the expertise and understanding required to handle medical education, which is far more complex and dynamic than conventional university programmes.

Shifting affiliations back to such institutions, they argue, could result in academic disparities, delays in internships and residencies, and disruption of key training processes.

The letter also noted that the university has been instrumental in implementing the standards and guidelines prescribed by the National Medical Commission (NMC), an effort that could be weakened without a centralised medical university.

No official response yet

Speaking to EdexLive, Dr Kuldeep Gupta, President of the Junior Doctors Association, reiterated these concerns and urged the government to clarify its intentions.

“We came to know through media reports that the state government is considering the closure of MPMSU. This is deeply concerning, as Madhya Pradesh has only one dedicated medical science university overseeing all medical colleges across the state. Shutting it down would be a grave injustice to medical students,” he said.

“We have submitted a memorandum to the Department of Medical Education, and while we haven’t received an official response yet, sources within the department have informally indicated that the university will not be shut down. Instead, they plan to introduce new professional courses," he said.

"However, any such move to dismantle MPMSU could severely affect the quality of medical education, disrupt academic uniformity, and create inconsistency in exam schedules and training across institutions,” he added.

As uncertainty continues, students, faculty, and medical associations across the state are now awaiting a formal statement from the government. Meanwhile, the Junior Doctors Association has hinted that further action could be taken if their concerns are not addressed promptly.

MPMSU, established in 2011, currently affiliates over 300 medical, dental, nursing, paramedical, and AYUSH colleges across Madhya Pradesh. Any significant change in its structure would affect thousands of students and multiple streams of medical education.