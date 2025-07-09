Tension at Calicut University as SFI protests ‘saffronisation’ push by governor

Tension flared up at the main campus of Calicut University (CU) in Tenhipalam, Malappuram district, on Tuesday afternoon, July 8, as members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) staged a protest march against what they alleged were attempts by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to “saffronise the higher education sector” in the state.

As per a report by The Hindu, the protest escalated when students tried to force their way into the university’s administrative building, attempting to break open the doors.

Police intervened and blocked their entry, resulting in a heated face-off. After a brief scuffle and exchange of arguments, the students managed to get inside the building and staged a protest for nearly an hour.

Meanwhile, another group of SFI activists rushed to Vice-Chancellor P Raveendran’s official residence, scaled the compound wall, and staged a sit-in after discovering he was not present. A separate group broke into the office of the VC’s personal staff and also began a sit-in protest.