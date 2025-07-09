SC refuses to hear MBBS student's plea against termination of admission, asks him to move HC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 8, in its order refused to entertain a plea filed by an MBBS student challenging the termination of his admission in an Odisha-based medical college without prior notice.

A partial working day (PWD) bench of the apex court, comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and R Mahadevan, asked the student's counsel, Harshit Agrawal, to move the high court with his grievances.

"The plea is dismissed as withdrawn," the bench of the top court said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The petitioner approached the apex court seeking re-admission to the MBBS course for the 2024-2029 academic session. He also sought a declaration that the termination of his admission, allegedly carried out without any notice or hearing, was illegal and in violation of principles of natural justice.

The petitioner, made Centre as the main party, along with the National Medical Commission (NMC), Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), National Testing Agency (NTA) Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir in Odisha, to his plea.

The petition also called for the formulation and enforcement of uniform procedural safeguards in disciplinary matters across medical colleges to ensure transparency and fairness.

During the brief hearing, the bench questioned the petitioner's decision to not move the high court and approach the apex court directly.

Replying to this, the counsel referred to a previous instance where the top court had issued notice in a similar plea involving another MBBS student who had challenged the vacation of interim protection against termination of admission, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The top court, however, refused to entertain the plea.

"We are not going to entertain a direct writ petition here," said Justice Bindal. Following this, the counsel sought the nod of the bench to withdraw the plea, which was allowed.