Birla Global University hosts inspiring Commencement Ceremony for MBA batch

The Birla School of Management, under Birla Global University (BGU), hosted the Commencement Ceremony for its incoming MBA batch (2025–27) on July 8, on the university campus in Gothapatna.

The event, held with great enthusiasm and academic spirit, marked the formal beginning of the students' postgraduate journey. The ceremony was graced by Sundeep Singh, Managing Director, Accenture (Strategy & Consulting), as the Chief Guest, stated a press release from the institute.

The programme began with a soulful rendition of the BGU Kulgeet, filling the atmosphere with pride and energy.

Prof Parameswar Nayak, Dean of the School of Management, delivered the inaugural address, warmly welcoming guests, parents, and the new cohort. He introduced the concept of DHARMA as a guiding framework for the students — standing for Discipline, Hard work, Humility, Adaptability, Resilience, Managing by common sense, and Agility.

Aiswariya Ray, a second-year MBA student, reflected on her enriching experiences at BGU, emphasising the numerous learning and growth opportunities provided by the institution. This was followed by a thoughtful address from Dr BK Das, Registrar of BGU, who highlighted the university’s values and its transformative journey.

Adding an alumni perspective, Kateswar Karthik, a BGU graduate, spoke about his transition from campus life to the corporate world, offering practical advice to the fresh batch. The highlight of the event was an inspirational keynote address by Sundeep Singh, who shared insights drawn from his dual roles as a corporate leader and a marathon runner. Encouraging students to strive for global excellence, he underscored the importance of discipline as the bedrock of success.

He urged them to remain humble, avoid negativity, surround themselves with positive influences, and pursue meaningful goals with passion, perseverance, and integrity.

In his presidential address, Prof Kulbhushan Balooni, Vice-Chancellor of BGU, reiterated the university’s unwavering commitment to academic and professional excellence. He highlighted the state-of-the-art infrastructure — including smart classrooms, advanced laboratories, modern libraries, and fully equipped residential facilities — that supports a holistic learning environment. He emphasised BGU’s focus on creating future-ready professionals by blending academic rigour with industry exposure and personal mentorship. A symbolic Honor Code Pledge, led by the Dean, followed — affirming the students’ commitment to integrity and excellence in all pursuits.

Dr Snigdha Mohapatra, Program Coordinator for the MBA programme, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of dignitaries, faculty, staff, and students.

The formal ceremony concluded with a tree plantation drive, symbolising BGU’s commitment to environmental sustainability. A communal lunch fostered informal interactions between students, faculty, and parents — building a sense of community and belonging.

The new MBA batch will start from July 23 of this month.