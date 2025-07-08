Wall collapse at Kozhikode Government Medical College raises safety concerns; no casualties reported

The falling rubble reportedly crushed two vehicles that were parked nearby. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The pathway where the wall collapsed is frequently used by students of the Medical College Campus Higher Secondary School and the Government Dental College. With chunks of debris still scattered and a partially collapsed wall remaining, the site now poses a significant risk to pedestrians.

The situation is further worsened by vehicles parked along the roadside, which reduce visibility and obstruct movement. This is especially dangerous in an area that sees frequent ambulance traffic and heavy vehicular movement.

Local authorities have yet to issue a formal response, but residents and students are urging immediate action to clear the debris, secure the area, and assess the structural integrity of nearby sections of the wall to prevent future mishaps, reports added.