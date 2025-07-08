Madras University UG April 2025 results declared for final semesters | Details here

Thousands of students from various affiliated colleges under the university had been eagerly awaiting the outcome, as these results play a significant role in their academic and professional trajectories. For final-semester students, this marks a decisive step toward graduation, higher studies, or job placements.

The results are now available on the university’s official website — unom.ac.in . Candidates can log in using their registration credentials to access their individual scorecards.

Steps to check and download the Madras University UG April 2025 scorecard:

Visit the official website: unom.ac.in



Click on the “UG April 2025 – Semester V & VI Results” link



Enter your registration number and date of birth (if required)



Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result



Download and print your scorecard for future reference





Students are encouraged to keep a copy of their scorecard safely, as it may be needed for further education applications or employment verification.

The university is also expected to release information on revaluation dates and supplementary exams soon. Students are advised to stay updated by checking the official portal regularly for announcements.