Architecture students protest in Kadapa over Council of Architecture approval

Students pursuing the Architecture course at Dr YSR Architecture and Fine Arts University in Kadapa have launched a protest, expressing deep concern over the lack of approval from the Council of Architecture (COA), which threatens to jeopardise their academic and professional future.

Despite nearing course completion, they remain uncertain about the recognition of their degrees. The students, who joined the five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) programme in 2020, lamented that the university admitted students for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, 2022) without obtaining mandatory COA approval, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"Writing exams without COA recognition is pointless. We were told that approval would come soon, but four years have passed, and we are still in the dark," final-year students.

They appealed to Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Nara Lokesh to immediately intervene and help secure COA approval.

"Without COA certification, we can't set up offices or pursue postgraduate studies. Our careers are at stake," they added.

The university, established in 2020 by the then Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government as a counterpart to Hyderabad's Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), currently operates out of rented buildings belonging to Global Engineering College.

Though land was initially allotted at Chalamareddypalle, it was later shifted to a 110-acre site near Yogi Vemana University. Despite architectural plans worth Rs 350 crore being prepared, construction never took off, and successive administrations have shown little progress.

Out of the 13 specialized courses offered by the university, including BFA Painting, Sculpture, Animation, Photography, and Applied Arts, only the Architecture course lacks proper COA authorisation.

A total of 88 students were admitted to the Architecture programme between 2020 and 2022 without obtaining the required permissions. Although COA approval was granted from the 2023-24 academic year onwards, the earlier batches remain in limbo.

University officials claim they are actively pursuing the matter with higher authorities and have urged students not to panic. However, the students remain unconvinced and demand the immediate commencement of their final-year exams, currently on hold due to the approval issue.

Additionally, the delay in releasing the admission notification for the 2025 academic year's Art and Design (A&D) courses has added to the students' frustration.

AISF State President G Valaraju, criticised elected representatives for ignoring the crisis despite enjoying privileges funded by taxpayers. "How long does it take to get COA approval from Delhi?" he questioned, warning that a large-scale agitation will be launched if the issue is not resolved immediately, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

Students demand the appointment of a regular Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and faculty, construction of permanent university buildings, better hostel facilities, and above all, urgent action to secure COA recognition for their degrees.