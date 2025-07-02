Suspended again: AUD cracks down on five students less than two months after reinstatement in May

In a fresh wave of administrative crackdown, Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has indefinitely suspended five students once again, less than two months after allowing them back on campus to complete their end-semester academic requirements.

The five students—Ajay, Keerthana, Sharanya, Shefali, and Shubhojeet—were first suspended on April 11, following a sit-in and hunger strike demanding the revocation of earlier suspensions issued to three other student protestors.

Following sustained pressure from the student community, their suspension was temporarily revoked in May to allow them to complete assessments. But on June 27, the university sent them fresh emails, barring them from campus again

According to the Student Federation of India (SFI), the administration claimed that the earlier revocation was done solely to enable the students to finish their academic work. Now that the semester has ended, the five students are again debarred, despite no inquiry being concluded and no official reasoning given.

Speaking to EdexLive, Sameer, President of the SFI unit at AUD, said that the students’ campus access, academic portals, and email IDs have been blocked, cutting them off from all university-related work.

Two of them are still pursuing their master’s degree and cannot continue their studies, while the other three who completed their programs have been barred from applying to AUD again.

“The notice doesn’t even mention how long the suspension is. It just mentions that they are debarred from entering the campus. So, we can say it is an indefinite suspension only,” he added.