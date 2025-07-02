Ragging at AIIMS Mangalagiri: 13 students suspended after probe

A disturbing case of ragging has emerged from the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Mangalagiri in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, where a first-year student from Tirupati was allegedly harassed by a group of senior students in the campus hostel, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The incident, which occurred on June 22, came to light after the officials submitted the report and suspended 13 students on Tuesday, July 1.

According to the victim, the ragging took place while he was speaking to a friend in the hostel room. The senior students allegedly made deeply offensive remarks, leaving him emotionally distressed.

Hospital authorities confirmed that an internal inquiry was immediately launched by the institution's anti-ragging committee.

After a thorough investigation, the committee submitted its report and announced its verdict on July 1.

Of the 15 students named in the complaint, 13 were found guilty. The administration has handed them suspensions ranging from six to eighteen months, depending on the severity of their involvement.

Officials reiterated AIIMS's strict zero-tolerance policy toward ragging and said that strong disciplinary action was essential to ensure the safety and mental well-being of students on campus, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Further steps to prevent such incidents in the future are also being considered.