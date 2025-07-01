TN: Induction programme to help first-year UG students cope with college life begins

For the first time, the higher education department has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct an induction programme for the first-year undergraduate students joining government arts and science colleges this year. The initiative aims to ease the transition of students from school to college life.

As per the direction, all the 179 government arts and science colleges in the state have started a one-week orientation programme on Monday, June 30. Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan inaugurated the programme at the Tiruvidaimarudur Government Arts College, which began functioning this year, in Thanjavur district, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

As per the SOP, the programme aims to familiarise students with the institution, its academic structure, curriculum, examination and evaluation process, facilities available, and services available for student support.

Most private colleges usually carry out such induction programmes.

On the first day, colleges have been directed to make the students aware about the legacy of the college, its vision, to conduct ice breaking sessions with a self-introduction and interactive session, following which they will be given a campus tour.

On the second day, students will be made aware about the curriculum, examination, evaluation pattern, Naan Mudhalvan skill development programmes. The third day will be dedicated to educate students about human rights, women safety, student well being, health and hygiene facilities available at the college and hostel.

"The motive is to spread awareness among the students about the student support systems available in the college," said a higher education official.

On the fourth day, the students will be informed about the government schemes from which they can benefit like Puthumai Penn, Tamil Puthalvan, students safety mechanism in place in the college like sexual harassment cell, anti-drug awareness cell, anti-ragging cell and grievance redressal systems.

On the next two days, students will get insights on career opportunities their courses offer, and placements.

"The colleges have been asked to invite noted alumni and renowned persons from the respective areas to address the students," said a higher education department official.

Chezhiaan said to ensure the availability of affordable higher education to all, over 25,000 seats have been added to colleges this year as per the orders of Chief Minister MK Stalin. A total of 15 new government arts and science colleges have been opened in 2025-26 while second shift has been added in 64 government colleges, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

"Due to these initiatives, enrollment will rise by 25% this year. Construction for the new buildings of the new colleges will commence this year," said the minister.