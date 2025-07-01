Felicitation Ceremony held at DAV Chandrasekharpur

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to cultivate fertile imagination as the true sign of intelligence lies in critical thinking, opined Padma Shri Prof AP Dash, who joined as chief guest at the felicitation ceremony organised at DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar, Odisha, today, Tuesday, July 1.

Prof Dash emphasised the sharing of success in order to get greater productivity, as per a press release from the institute.

Guest of honour, DAV Regional Director Dr KC Satapathy, in his address, advised the students to write their own fate and change the discourse of history.

Chairman of the School Santosh Kumar Satpathy presented the introductory welcome address and Principal Dr Sujata Sahu highlighted the year-long achievements of the students who have brought laurels for the school as well as for the state.

The Science, Commerce and Humanities toppers of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 exam, perfect 100 scorers, more than 95% mark holders, successful qualifiers of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and other dignified exams, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) qualifier alumni Anup Nayak, endowment prize winner students, parents, teachers and exceptional achievers were honoured during the function.

Among others, DAV Kalinganagar Chairman MM Panda, DAV Pokhariput Chairman Dr Arun Kumar Rath, and principals of DAV Schools of the twin cities were present as the guests, as per the press release from the institute.

At last, senior teacher Dr Anjushree Pradhan offered a vote of thanks.

Glimpse from the event: