NIFT celebrates 39 glorious years of excellence and innovation as a Foundation Day: NIFT@40

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Bhubaneswar, under the Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, celebrated its 39th Foundation Day on January 22, 2025. As the first NIFT campus in India, the occasion commemorated its remarkable journey of excellence and innovation in fashion education.

The day began with a Walkathon, followed by an energetic Flash Mob, involving faculty members, staff, and students. Rajesh Kumar Jha, Director of NIFT Bhubaneswar, inaugurated the event and joined the participants in celebrating the Institute’s legacy, stated a press release from the institute.

The evening festivities commenced with a cultural programme organised by the enthusiastic students of NIFT, featuring an invocation song and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by esteemed dignitaries. Addressing the gathering, Director Rajesh Kumar Jha, reflected on NIFT Bhubaneswar's milestones, achievements, and significant contributions to the fashion industry.

He highlighted the Institute’s remarkable transformation into one of the top-ranked fashion institutes globally, emphasising the importance of leaving a positive legacy and embracing the opportunities provided by NIFT.

Founded in 1986, NIFT has grown from its inception in New Delhi to a network of 19 campuses across India.

The year 2006 marked a significant milestone for NIFT, as the Indian Parliament granted the institute the authority to confer its own degrees at the undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels.

Over the past 39 years, the Institute has stood as a beacon of creativity, collaboration, and support for indigenous crafts, establishing itself as a global leader in fashion education.

As NIFT embarks on its 40th year, a series of events has been planned to celebrate four decades of excellence, innovation, and inclusivity. To mark this milestone, a commemorative logo was unveiled by Director General of NIFT, Tanu Kasyap Indian Administrative Service (IAS), symbolising the institute’s rich history and forward-looking vision.

Officials have announced an extensive year-long program to highlight NIFT’s achievements and inspire creativity and leadership in the fashion industry.

In recognition of their unwavering support and dedication, the director felicitated several long-standing contributors to the institute, including Dr Prof Binaya Bhusan Jena, Dr Santosh Tarai, GangadharMalick, Sandip Karmakar, Chandarmani Sahu, NC Rout, and Subal Samal. Their commitment has played a pivotal role in shaping the success of NIFT.

The celebration concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks, leaving attendees inspired and energised for the year ahead.