SOA PG medical students win laurels at national conference in Mumbai

Four Post-Graduate students of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, faculty of medicine of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University (SOA) here, have won laurels at the 67th All India Congress on Obstetrics and Gynaecology (AICOG) held at Mumbai from January 8 to 12.

Eleven Post Graduate students from IMS and SUM Hospital attended the conference which coincided with the 75th year celebration of Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), stated a press release from the institute.

Dr Nandana Rajgopal, Dr Ch Vineela Naidu and Dr Shilpa Jena won the first prize for presenting research papers in their respective categories while Dr Satyajit Baraha won the third prize in another section.

While Dr Rajgopal had submitted his paper in ‘Gynaecology Oncology’ category, the papers of Dr Naidu and Dr Jena belonged to ‘Gynaecology Ebdoscopy and Surgery’ and ‘Miscellaneous’ sections. Dr Baraha’s paper was listed in the ‘Maternal and Fetal Medicine’ category.

The students, on their return from Mumbai, called on SOA Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak who congratulated them on their success and encouraged them to strive for excellence in their field.

The SOA Vice-Chancellor Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda and Professor of Gynaecology at IMSSH Prof Basanta Kumar Pati were also present.