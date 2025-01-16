CGU Odisha and NFSU Ahmedabad sign MoU for research and academic collaboration

CV Raman Global University (CGU), Odisha, Bhubaneswar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on research and academic collaboration with the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Ahmedabad.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Prof (Dr) Guda Sridevi, Pro Vice-Chancellor of CGU Odisha, and Dr JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor of NFSU, stated a press release from the institute.

As part of this agreement, CGU Odisha, in collaboration with NFSU, will introduce various forensic science courses starting from the current academic year. This initiative aims to provide students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills in forensic science, strengthening academic and research capabilities in the field.

Sanjib Kumar Rout, the Founder & President of CGU Odisha, emphasised that cybersecurity and national security-related fields offer significant job opportunities for youth. He expressed that this initiative will greatly benefit students from Odisha and neighbouring states, equipping them with the necessary expertise to excel in these emerging domains.

On this occasion, CGU Odisha’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Bansidhar Majhi, extended his heartfelt congratulations to all faculty members and students.

This partnership marks a significant step towards enhancing forensic education and research, ensuring that students gain access to world-class training and career opportunities in forensic science and cybersecurity.