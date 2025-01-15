Woman scholar harassed outside IIT Madras campus | Here's what happened

A woman research scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras was reportedly harassed outside the campus by a worker and male students accompanying her. Following this the general public handed him over to the police, the premium institute said today, Wednesday, January 15.



Further, the statement said the scholar was 'reportedly harassed' on January 14 evening at a tea shop outside the campus in the Velachery-Taramani area. "The male students accompanying the woman scholar, and public at the spot, caught hold of the culprit and called the police. The police apprehended the accused and informed the Institute," the statement stated.



It is learnt that the accused works in a bakery outside campus and has no connection with IIT Madras.



In an attempt to take precautionary measures for the safety of the institute students, IIT Madras has installed CCTV cameras across the campus and has taken adequate measures to ensure the safety and security of all. Additionally, the institute has also advised students to take precautions while going outside, adding that it has been extending all necessary support to the woman student.



