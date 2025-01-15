Symbiosis International University invites applications for UG, engineering course

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) is inviting applications for its undergraduate and engineering programmes through the Symbiosis Entrance Test (SET) and SIT Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) 2025. Interested candidates can submit their applications by April 12 through the official portal, set-test org., as stated by Careers360.



According to the university, SET and SITEEE 2025 will be conducted on May 5 and May 11, respectively. Additionally, the results will be announced on May 22. Candidates will be able to download the admit cards on April 25 for test 01 and April 30 for test 02, the university said.



The tests are conducted to assess the student's aptitude for various disciplines, and the candidates will be allowed two attempts for each test. The exams will be held across 80 cities in India, and the duration for each test will be an hour on computer mode design, as stated by Careers360.

Here are the details of the syllabus, eligibility, and fees for both SET 2025 and SITEEE 2025:

SET 2025:

Through the SET, candidates will be assessed on their general English, quantitative aptitude, general awareness, and analytical and logical reasoning skills.

Eligibility: Students should have completed their Class X + XII or an equivalent examination from a recognised board with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent grade (45% for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes). To apply for the honours degree course with research, students should have a 7.5 CGPA and above at the end of the sixth semester.

SITEEE 2025

SITEEE will test the proficiency of students based on their knowledge of physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

Eligibility: Candidates should have passed the X + XII examination with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects along with chemistry/ computer science/electronics/information technology/biology/informatics practices/biotechnology/technical vocational subject/ agriculture/engineering graphics/business studies/entrepreneurship. A minimum of 45% marks (40% for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes) is required or should have passed the DVoc stream in the same or allied sector.

According to the university, SET and SITEEE both will consist of 60 objective questions for three to four sections, with no negative marking. Moreover, to appear for the Symbiosis-led entrance tests, candidates should have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 2,250 per test and Rs 1,000 per programme.