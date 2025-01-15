Planning to study at Harvard University? J-1 intern Visa may be a suitable pathway

Harvard University has come up to help students who want to participate in any internship programme in the United States with complete details about the J-1 Intern Visa. The eligibility, duration, and details about how to apply are shared by the university, as stated by The Hindustan Times.
What is a J-1 internship visa?
J-1 Visa is for students who want to participate in an internship programme in the United States (US). This visa allows students across the globe to go to the US to gain exposure to US culture and to receive hands-on experience in US business practices in their chosen occupational field as interns.
What are the eligibility criteria?
Harvard sponsors the J-1 Intern Visa for eligible candidates. The eligibility criteria are:
The candidate must be currently enrolled in and pursuing a degree in accredited post-secondary academic institutions outside the United States.
They should have good academic standing with their home institution.
Participating in an internship programme in the United States that will fulfil the educational objectives of their current degree programmes at their home institutions.
May participate in a student internship programme for up to 12 months per degree level.
The candidate must possess English language skills sufficient to function daily in the internship environment.
They should also have sufficient funding to support their entire stay in the US and must return to their home institution upon completion of the internship.
Candidates must comply with health insurance requirements while participating in the J programme.