Planning to study at Harvard University? J-1 intern Visa may be a suitable pathway

Harvard University has come up to help students who want to participate in any internship programme in the United States with complete details about the J-1 Intern Visa. The eligibility, duration, and details about how to apply are shared by the university, as stated by The Hindustan Times.





What is a J-1 internship visa?

J-1 Visa is for students who want to participate in an internship programme in the United States (US). This visa allows students across the globe to go to the US to gain exposure to US culture and to receive hands-on experience in US business practices in their chosen occupational field as interns.

What are the eligibility criteria?

Harvard sponsors the J-1 Intern Visa for eligible candidates. The eligibility criteria are:

