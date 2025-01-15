IIT Delhi - Abu Dhabi admissions for second batch of UG programmes for 2025-26 begins

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - Abu Dhabi (IITD - AD) has announced admissions for its second batch of undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2025-26. IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi will offer three Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) programmes:

Computer Science and Engineering,

Energy Science and Engineering, and

Chemical Engineering.



The admissions to these four-year programmes will be conducted through the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced 2025 and the Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) 2025. The CAET 2025, as per IIT Delhi, will be held in two sessions:

Session 1 on February 16, 2025, and

Session 2 on April 13, 2025



The higher score from the two sessions will be considered for the final selection process, reported The Indian Express.



CAET 2025

The CAET 2025 will be a three-hour pen-and-paper-based test, conducted in English, comprising 60 questions equally distributed among Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. The exam will be held in test centres located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah in the UAE (United Arab Emirates), as well as in New Delhi in India. Additional venues may be made available in different cities and countries for Session 2, depending on the received applications.



One-third of the total seats will be allocated through JEE (Advanced) 2025 and two-thirds of seats through CAET 2025. The CAET 2025 seats are open to UAE nationals as well as international students (including Indian expatriates who have completed their high school and five previous years of education in the UAE).