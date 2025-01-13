Loyola College alumni donates Rs 35 lakh as institute marks 100th year

In celebration of Loyola College's centenary year, the BCom alumni from the 1973-76 batch have collectively donated Rs 35 lakh.

This includes Rs 25 lakh towards the Centenary Building Fund and Rs 10 lakh towards establishing an Endowment Scholarship in honour of Rev Fr J Kuriakose SJ, who was the principal during their time at the college, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The scholarship fund aims to support talented students facing financial hardships, ensuring no deserving student's aspirations are hindered. "We are grateful to our alumni for their unwavering support and generosity," said Principal Louis Arockiaraj. He also noted that the batch donated an RO water fountain in 2001.

This contribution is a testament to the strong bond between the college and its alumni, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Vimal Kumar Jain, Chairman of the Celebrations Committee of the batch, remarked, "The centenary year is a momentous occasion for all of us."

The alumni's contribution will enhance the institution's infrastructure and academic excellence.

Central Zone Inter-College Cricket Tournament

The Central Zone Inter-College Cricket Tournament, organised by Vikrama Simhapuri University (VSU) College, concluded with a grand note in Nellore on Sunday, January 12, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

JB College, Kavali, clinched the title, while Vikrama Simhapuri University College, Nellore, secured the runners-up position. Vice-Chancellor of VSU, Professor S Vijay Bhaskar Rao, presented the trophy to the winning team and lauded their performance.