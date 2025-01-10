Pachaiyappa's College students create ruckus on streets after denied entry to college

At least 100 students of Pachaiyappa's College in Chennai took out a procession of sorts on the streets of Kilpauk on Thursday, January 9, after they were denied entry inside the college for coming late. Traffic in the area was disrupted for around an hour due to the ruckus, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A source said that Pongal celebrations were organised in the college on Thursday, January 9.

The gates were shut at 10 am and students who came after that were denied entry.

A group of students outside the gate gathered together and began walking down the street, shouting slogans and creating a ruckus. When an MTC bus reached its stop nearby, the students climbed atop the bus and disrupted traffic, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

However, they fled when police reached the spot to nab them. No case has been registered so far, said police sources.

Scholarships

The Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts has announced scholarships worth Rs 35,00,000 to enable students to build careers. The minimum scholarship amount is Rs 25,000, and the maximum is Rs 1, 00,000. The scholarship grants would depend on the student's course structure. The scholarship is eligible for all Institute of Bakery & Culinary Arts courses, stated a press release from the institute.