DU: ‘Abrupt’ termination of Bharati College professor reignites concerns among academic circles

Another case of the ‘abrupt termination’ of an Assistant Professor in the Delhi University (DU) has ignited widespread concerns among the academic community.

Prof Ankita Kilsan, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at Bharati College and a distinguished alumna of Miranda House and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was dismissed on October 29, 2024, just ten months after her appointment on November 24, 2023.

Faculty members and academic bodies have alleged that her termination violated procedural norms and principles of natural justice, prompting demands for her immediate reinstatement. In a detailed letter addressed to the Vice-Chancellor of Delhi University, Prof Yogesh Singh, several critical lapses in the termination process were highlighted.

The letter outlines the following concerns:

Lack of natural justice: Prof Kilsan was reportedly subjected to harassment, public reprimands, and neglect before receiving a show-cause notice. Repeated verification: Despite prior validation of her academic articles, the college allegedly conducted multiple inquiries based on Right to Information (RTI) requests, raising questions about the intent behind these actions. Selection committee independence: The letter cites a university notification emphasising that screening scores do not influence the final selection of candidates, questioning the rationale for revisiting her academic credentials. Preliminary enquiry abuse: The dismissal was reportedly based on a preliminary inquiry, which, as per judicial precedents, does not justify the termination of employees on probation without a thorough investigation. Committee irregularities: The fact-finding committee that recommended her termination allegedly lacked statutory legitimacy, as it was constituted by executive order rather than the college governing body. Denial of representation: Prof Kilsan was neither issued a charge sheet nor provided an opportunity to present her case, violating procedural clauses outlined in university ordinances.

The letter also raises concerns about the speed and nature of Prof Kilsan’s termination, suggesting a potential ‘political vendetta’ or extraneous pressures. Faculty representatives have called for a forensic investigation into the origins of the allegations and the role of the college principal in the matter.