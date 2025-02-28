Madhya Pradesh: Four students suspended for holding staff hostage over Holi event

Four student leaders from Government Holkar Science College in Madhya Pradesh's Indore have been suspended for allegedly holding over 150 staff members hostage after the college administration denied permission for a Holi celebration.



Denial to hold event

The students had planned to organise Holkar Ka Holi Fest on March 7, featuring DJ performances and a rain dance.

The event was co-sponsored by a Civil Services examination coaching institute and required an entry fee of Rs 150. The college administration denied permission for the event, but students went ahead and pasted posters across the campus, reported Hindustan Times, today, Friday, Saturday 28.



Protest against administration

On February 23, students put up posters announcing the event without the principal's approval. Following orders from the college administration, the posters were then removed. In retaliation, students protested on February 24, shutting the doors of the college's Yashwant Hall from the outside and cutting off its power supply.



At the time of the incident, about 150 staff members, including female professors, were inside the hall, conducting a meeting. Due to loud protests, screaming, and heckling, they were trapped for about 30 minutes before the situation was brought under control, according to reports.



Action initiated against students

College Principal Anamika Jain stated that an investigation by the district administration found the four students guilty of gross indiscipline. The investigation report categorised the incident as serious misconduct and recommended strict action. As a result, all four students were expelled, and instructed to collect their transfer certificates.



Government Holkar Science College, established in 1891 by the Holkar rulers of Indore, is a prestigious institution. The district administration has launched a separate investigation into the matter.