IIT Madras admissions 2025: MTech, MSc, and MA registrations begin March 27

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will begin registrations for MTech, MSc, and MA programmes for the July 2025 session on March 27, 2025. Interested candidates can apply through the official website at mtechadm.iitm.ac.in and jam2025.iitd.ac.in



The application portal will remain open from March 27 to April 25, 2025.



Programs offered

IIT Madras is offering a total of 17 programmes, including:

- 13 Master of Technology (MTech) programmes

- 1 Master of Arts (MA) programme

- 3 Master of Science (MSc) programmes



Other MTech specialisations offered by IIT Madras

- Aerospace Engineering

- Biotechnology

- Civil Engineering

- Mathematics

- Mechanical Engineering

- Ocean Engineering

- Applied Mechanics

- Biomedical Engineering

- Chemical Engineering

- Computer Science and Engineering

- Data Science and Artificial Intelligence

- Electrical Engineering

- Metallurgical and Materials Engineering



Eligibility criteria

- Candidates applying for MTech and MA programmes should have cleared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) in 2023, 2024, or 2025.



Application Fees

- General category: Rs 600

- Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Persons with Disabilities (SC/ST/PwD) and female candidates: Rs 300



Financial fellowship

- MTech students (four-year degree holders) who complete the "Half-Time Teaching Assistantship (HTTA)" will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 12,400 for 22 months.

- MA students (three-year degree holders) will receive assistantship support from their third semester.

- Students with strong academic performance in MTech and MA programmes can transition to PhD programmes after one year.

- Joint PhD opportunities are also available.



Research and industry

- MTech students can conduct their projects in industries, approved organisations, and foreign institutions.

- Fellowships from DAAD, government organisations, and industries are available for certain courses.