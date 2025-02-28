Amid heavy snow hall, Kashmir University conducts exams as scheduled

The Kashmir University examinations scheduled for today, February 28, will be conducted as per schedule. Controller of Examinations Dr Majid Zaman said that examinations scheduled for today will be conducted.





According to The Kashmir Observer, students who miss the exam due to heavy snowfall in higher reaches can submit an application, after which they will be allowed to appear on another date, he said, as per the news agency JKNS.



As per reports, the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed heavy snowfall, while the plains of Kashmir experienced light snowfall over the past 24 hours.



Class XI exams

According to The Greater Kashmir, the Class XI examinations in soft zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir will be held as scheduled today, February 28. The official said that there was no paper scheduled in hard zone areas, and the examination of Class XI students in the soft zone would be held as per schedule.

Speaking about this, the JK Board official said, “At this moment it won’t be a good decision to postpone the exam as the information cannot reach all the centres. So we decided to conduct the exam as per schedule." However, students who cannot reach the exam centre today in view of the snowfall will be accommodated in the next few days during exams of hard zone areas, he assured.

“No student will suffer. If any student will miss the exam today, they will be allowed to write the exams when the exam of the same paper will be conducted in hard zones,” the official said.