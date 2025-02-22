Manual scavenging incident at JNU sparks outrage; student body files complaint
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come under scrutiny following allegations of manual scavenging on campus, a practice which is strictly prohibited.
As per a statement released by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), JNU Unit, discovered the activity taking place behind the campus's Satluj Hostel today, Saturday, February 22, 2025, and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the university's Registrar at the Vasant Kunj police station.
As per the letter of complaint filed by the All India General Kamgar Union (AIGKU), JNU Unit, dated February 22, 2025, against Professor Ravikesh, JNU Registrar, he alleged that the institution violated the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act, 2013 and should be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Manual scavenging, which involves the cleaning of sewers and septic tanks without proper equipment, is criminalised under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The law mandates mechanised cleaning to safeguard the dignity and safety of sanitation workers.
The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) JNU Unit released a video exposing the incident.
In an official statement, the organisation stated that the incident was a blatant violation of human rights, where workers belonging to the minor stations, primarily from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and the Scheduled Tribes (ST), are coerced into such kind of work often putting their lives at risk.
"According to the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), over 1,000 workers have died in septic tanks since 1993. We refuse to wait for another preventable tragedy!" they stated.
In a joint statement, the All India Students' Association (AISA) and AICCTU condemned the JNU administration's disregard for these workers and stated that this incident highlighted a pattern of exploitation and ignorance of their rights.
It further highlighted the systemic exploitation of sanitation workers mentioning, "This includes the contractualisation of jobs, which erodes job security; consistent delays in salary payments, causing financial hardship; and the withholding of rightful bonuses, denying workers their due compensation."
Nitish Kumar, Secretary, AISA, JNU Unit, stated that they are seeking corrective measures from the university and accountability for the officials' negligence. “We demand strict punitive measures against those responsible to make sure that such practices do not take place in an institution like JNU,” he said.