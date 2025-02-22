Manual scavenging incident at JNU sparks outrage; student body files complaint

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has come under scrutiny following allegations of manual scavenging on campus, a practice which is strictly prohibited.

As per a statement released by the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), JNU Unit, discovered the activity taking place behind the campus's Satluj Hostel today, Saturday, February 22, 2025, and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the university's Registrar at the Vasant Kunj police station.

As per the letter of complaint filed by the All India General Kamgar Union (AIGKU), JNU Unit, dated February 22, 2025, against Professor Ravikesh, JNU Registrar, he alleged that the institution violated the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act, 2013 and should be booked under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Manual scavenging, which involves the cleaning of sewers and septic tanks without proper equipment, is criminalised under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013. The law mandates mechanised cleaning to safeguard the dignity and safety of sanitation workers.

The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) JNU Unit released a video exposing the incident.