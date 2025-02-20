Sommet Education’s Swiss academic model explained
How can hospitality businesses collaborate with Sommet Education’s experts to create tailored workforce training programmes?
We’ve just launched Sommet Education Business Solutions giving companies access to top-tier training and leadership development programs powered by some of the world’s most prestigious hospitality education institutions part of our network: Glion, Les Roches, École Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality, and Invictus Education.
Sommet Education Business Solutions partners with companies to create tailor-made training solutions that fit their unique needs. Whether it’s custom programmes, ready-to-go courses, or executive training, the team offers flexible solutions that can be delivered anywhere in the world — across our over 20 campuses, at the client company workplace, online, or through a blended approach.
How does Sommet Education’s Swiss academic model help develop future-ready hospitality leaders?
Sommet Education’s Swiss academic model combines rigorous academics, hands-on learning, and real-world experience to shape future-ready hospitality leaders. Students learn from academic and industry experts, gain industry experience through internships, field trips and business cases.
The model emphasises service excellence, leadership, and problem-solving, preparing professionals to meet evolving hospitality market demands. This blend of business-focused academic learning and exposure to operational environments makes Sommet Education a global leader in hospitality education.