Sommet Education’s Swiss academic model explained

We’ve just launched Sommet Education Business Solutions giving companies access to top-tier training and leadership development programs powered by some of the world’s most prestigious hospitality education institutions part of our network: Glion, Les Roches, École Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality, and Invictus Education.

Sommet Education Business Solutions partners with companies to create tailor-made training solutions that fit their unique needs. Whether it’s custom programmes, ready-to-go courses, or executive training, the team offers flexible solutions that can be delivered anywhere in the world — across our over 20 campuses, at the client company workplace, online, or through a blended approach.