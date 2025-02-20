Benoît-Etienne Domenget
Benoît-Etienne Domenget(Pic: Sommet Education)
Campus

Sommet Education’s Swiss academic model explained

Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education, talks about the famed Swiss academic model
Published on
Q

How can hospitality businesses collaborate with Sommet Education’s experts to create tailored workforce training programmes?

A

We’ve just launched Sommet Education Business Solutions giving companies access to top-tier training and leadership development programs powered by some of the world’s most prestigious hospitality education institutions part of our network: Glion, Les Roches, École Ducasse, Indian School of Hospitality, and Invictus Education. 

Sommet Education Business Solutions partners with companies to create tailor-made training solutions that fit their unique needs. Whether it’s custom programmes, ready-to-go courses, or executive training, the team offers flexible solutions that can be delivered anywhere in the world — across our over 20 campuses, at the client company workplace, online, or through a blended approach.

Q

How does Sommet Education’s Swiss academic model help develop future-ready hospitality leaders?

A

Sommet Education’s Swiss academic model combines rigorous academics, hands-on learning, and real-world experience to shape future-ready hospitality leaders. Students learn from academic and industry experts, gain industry experience through internships, field trips and business cases. 

The model emphasises service excellence, leadership, and problem-solving, preparing professionals to meet evolving hospitality market demands. This blend of business-focused academic learning and exposure to operational environments makes Sommet Education a global leader in hospitality education.

Sommet Education
Swiss
