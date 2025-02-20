Centurion University successfully hosts first edition of Anveshana Bhubaneswar 2024-25

Centurion University, in collaboration with Agastya International Foundation and Synopsys, successfully concluded the first edition of Anveshana Bhubaneswar 2024-25, a Science & Engineering Projects Competition for school children and engineering students.

The event took place on February 18 and 19, 2025, at the university’s Bhubaneswar campus, stated a press release from the institute.

Anveshana aimed to bridge the knowledge gap between schools and engineering institutions by fostering innovation and creativity through mentorship.

Engineering college teams, comprising two members each, mentored two students from nearby underprivileged schools (government and government-aided) to design and develop projects addressing key social issues.

This initiative not only enhanced technical understanding but also provided school students with hands-on experience in scientific and engineering concepts.

Themed Innovative Solutions for Sustainable Living, the competition saw participation from 24 finalist teams representing schools and colleges from seven states.

These teams were shortlisted from over 150 project submissions, reflecting a remarkable enthusiasm for sustainable development solutions. The showcased projects were evaluated by a distinguished jury, with the winners announced at the valedictory ceremony on February 19, 2025.

The event was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Supriya Pattanayak, Vice-Chancellor, Centurion University, Odisha, in the esteemed presence of Mrinal Das, Shubhasmita Sahoo, Shruti Shubhra, and Ashutosh Mohanty from Synopsys, along with representatives from Agastya International Foundation and Centurion University faculty and staff.

First and second prize went to Bineswar Brahma Engineering College, Kokrajhar and Third prize went to Bhubaneswar Engineering College, Bhubaneswar

Speaking at the inauguration, Prof (Dr) Supriya Pattanayak emphasised the significance of fostering innovation among young minds: “Anveshana is a wonderful initiative that aligns with our university’s vision of promoting hands-on learning and innovation. This competition empowered students to think critically and develop sustainable solutions for real-world challenges.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mrinal Das from Synopsys added: “We were thrilled to partner with Agastya International Foundation and Centurion University for this impactful programme. Anveshana not only nurtured scientific temper among students but also encouraged collaboration between schools and engineering institutions, paving the way for a brighter future.”

The competition witnessed remarkable ingenuity in the showcased projects, leaving a lasting impact on participants and attendees. As Centurion University continues to support such transformative initiatives, the success of Anveshana Bhubaneswar 2024-25 sets the stage for future editions, inspiring the next generation of scientists and engineers.