Jamia students boycott classes amid ongoing protests, submit memorandum to dean

In a significant escalation of ongoing protests, students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) collectively boycotted classes today, Monday, February 17, and submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW).

The memorandum outlines their demands for the revocation of suspensions, withdrawal of show-cause notices, and the repeal of administrative orders they believe infringe upon their democratic rights.

“The boycott of classes at Jamia began as a collective decision by the students, rather than being initiated by the suspended student or any particular organisation. The discussions started on Saturday night (February 15), with students from various departments releasing solidarity statements. By Sunday (February 16), conversations about boycotting classes had gained momentum in student groups, ultimately leading to the decision to proceed with the boycott,” said Sanam Sania, Secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Jamia Unit.