Jamia students boycott classes amid ongoing protests, submit memorandum to dean

In a significant escalation of ongoing protests, students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) collectively boycotted classes today, Monday, February 17, and submitted a memorandum to the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW).
The memorandum outlines their demands for the revocation of suspensions, withdrawal of show-cause notices, and the repeal of administrative orders they believe infringe upon their democratic rights.
“The boycott of classes at Jamia began as a collective decision by the students, rather than being initiated by the suspended student or any particular organisation. The discussions started on Saturday night (February 15), with students from various departments releasing solidarity statements. By Sunday (February 16), conversations about boycotting classes had gained momentum in student groups, ultimately leading to the decision to proceed with the boycott,” said Sanam Sania, Secretary of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Jamia Unit.
The boycott has had a widespread impact, with most departments seeing no classes being conducted. Additionally, two official programmes scheduled for tomorrow, which were set to be attended by the vice-chancellor and other administrative officials, have been affected, the students informed EdexLive.
"The resistance will continue until our demands are met. This is not just about individual grievances but about protecting the rights of students and ensuring that Jamia remains a space for democratic expression,” Sanam added.
Memorandum submitted to DSW
Around 200–250 students today, February 17, collectively approached the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW) to present their demands and formally submitted a memorandum, informed Sakhi, SFI Delhi Sub-committee Member and SFI JMI Unit President.
The students are demanding:
Revocation of the FIR, suspensions, and proceedings of the disciplinary committee against all dissenting students.
An immediate end to the issuance of show-cause notices to students exercising their fundamental rights to protest, organise, and express themselves peacefully.
Revocation of all show-cause notices issued to students for raising their voices.
Repeal of the Office Memoranda dated August 29, 2022, and November 29, 2024.
An end to the “witch-hunt” against students for expressing dissent.
Withdrawal of the notice penalising postering and graffiti on Jamia walls.
This protest follows a series of events that have intensified tensions between the students and the administration.
On February 10, students began a sit-in protest demanding the revocation of show-cause notices and the withdrawal of disciplinary proceedings against students who participated in a peaceful march on December 15, 2024.
The situation escalated on February 11 when a clash with security guards occurred, and a new notice was issued ordering students to vacate the protest site.
In response to the ongoing protests, the university administration publicly disclosed the names and details of 17 students believed to have participated in the demonstration, a move that was met with criticism.