Narayana's unmatched success in JEE Main 2025 Session 1

Narayana Educational Institutions continues to redefine academic excellence with a stellar performance in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 Session 1.

Bani Brata Majee achieved a perfect 300/300, securing a 100 percentile, a remarkable testament to his dedication and Narayana’s rigorous academic approach, stated a press release from the institute.

Alongside him, Ayush Singhal, Kushagra Gupta, Vishad Jain, and Shiven Vikas Toshniwal also achieved the prestigious 100 percentiles, further reinforcing Narayana’s legacy of nurturing top achievers.

Adding to this extraordinary success, Narayanites dominated the State Toppers list across multiple states. Ayush Singhal emerged as the Rajasthan state topper, Kushagra Gupta topped Karnataka, Vishad Jain secured the top position in Maharashtra, and Bani Brata Majee led in Telangana.

Piusa Das was the highest scorer in Punjab, while Arnav Jindal and Sunay Yadav topped Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu, respectively. Shiven Vikas Toshniwal claimed the top rank in Gujarat, further demonstrating Narayana’s excellence on a national scale.

Dr P Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, expressed immense pride in the students’ achievements, stating, "At Narayana, we don’t just teach — we empower. Our unique approach blends conceptual clarity with problem-solving techniques, ensuring every student is prepared to face challenges head-on."

P Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, highlighted the role of nLearn, Narayana’s proprietary learning platform. She remarked, "nLearn has transformed the way our students prepare. With real-time progress tracking and a robust test series, our faculty could address gaps instantly, ensuring no student was left behind."

As students now set their sights on JEE Advanced 2025, Mr. Puneet Kothapa, Director extended his best wishes, confident that Narayanites will continue to excel, stated the press release from the institute.

For over four decades, Narayana Educational Institutions have been shaping the futures of countless students across India.