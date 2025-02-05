How does Les Roches' accreditation by Swiss Accreditation Council as a University of Applied Sciences help students

A

Les Roches' accreditation by the Swiss Accreditation Council as a University of Applied Sciences enhances its global standing. This recognition benefits students, including those from India, by improving industry connections, expanding professional networks, and offering hands-on experience.

For Indian students, this international recognition can significantly bolster employability in both domestic and global hospitality markets. The specialised knowledge, transferable skills, and real-world experiences acquired at Les Roches provide a competitive edge, making graduates highly attractive to top employers in India and abroad.