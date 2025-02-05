How does Les Roches' accreditation by Swiss Accreditation Council as a University of Applied Sciences help students
How do you think the international recognition afforded by Les Roches' accreditation will influence graduate employability in the hospitality markets?
Les Roches' accreditation by the Swiss Accreditation Council as a University of Applied Sciences enhances its global standing. This recognition benefits students, including those from India, by improving industry connections, expanding professional networks, and offering hands-on experience.
For Indian students, this international recognition can significantly bolster employability in both domestic and global hospitality markets. The specialised knowledge, transferable skills, and real-world experiences acquired at Les Roches provide a competitive edge, making graduates highly attractive to top employers in India and abroad.
In what ways might Les Roches' accredited programmes address the skills gap in the hospitality industry?
The hospitality industry faces a skills shortage exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Les Roches' programmes offer specialisations in areas such as luxury tourism management and events, blending theoretical knowledge with practical applications. This holistic approach equips students with both technical expertise and soft skills like emotional intelligence, which are essential for delivering exceptional guest experiences.
A report from the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC) in 2024 indicates that approximately 5.7 million young people could be trained to address an anticipated increase in labor demand for three million workers from 2025 to 2028. Les Roches programs equip graduates to meet industry needs effectively.