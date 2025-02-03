Canada complications: Over 55% of int'l students report difficulties finding accommodations

An ongoing longitudinal research study at Thompson Rivers University (TRU), which engages international students’ views and experiences through both surveys and interviews, sheds light on the lived experiences of international students in Canada amid dramatic policy shifts.

This research was led by international graduate student research assistants Surbhi Sagar and Athira Pushpamgathan, who contributed to this research and co-authored this story, stated The India Express quoting The Conversation news agency.

Canada is the top international student destination, with over one million students in 2023. However, the country faces challenges due to policy changes and public scrutiny. The federal government has implemented a two-year cap on permits, reducing undergraduate admissions by 35% and 10% in 2025.

First round of study

The first round of the study drew on a 2016 survey of more than 100 international students at TRU, and interviews with 14 from the same pool. They recently surveyed an additional 215 international TRU students and conducted in-depth interviews with 14 more participants from various nations, including India and China, across a range of undergraduate (UG) and graduate programmes.

Their newest research findings revealed major challenges faced by international students, particularly in housing and finances. This echoes other findings that indicate the housing situation for international students has worsened over the past decade.

Over 55 per cent of students reported difficulties finding suitable accommodations, with many experiencing systemic racial discrimination in the rental market.

Financial struggles were also prevalent, with about one-third of participants indicating insufficient financial support or uncertainty about their financial situation.

Racism, concern for postgraduate work

On a positive note, fewer students reported experiencing racism on campus in 2024 than in 2016.

In 2016, when students were asked to say to what extent they agreed with the statement, “I encountered racism at university,” there were a wide range of opinions: 14 per cent strongly agreed 21 per cent agreed; 25 per cent strongly disagreed; 16 per cent disagreed and 23 per cent were undecided.

This was the only question that had such a pattern of responses spread evenly across the five-point scale. In 2024, only 13.5 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with this statement, the report read.

Many international students in Canada face racism and exploitation during job hunting and housing searches, highlighting the lack of co-op programmes, work-integrated learning, and experiential opportunities.

This is in line with recent data showing that 70% plan to apply for postgraduate work permits, and 57% seek permanent residency.

Internationalisation

The study also asked students their thoughts on “internationalisation,” as universities and government policy have used this term to promote Canada as an international, global and multi-cultural society with globally focused curricula and opportunities for international study abroad.

Students’ responses fell into three main themes:

- Cross-cultural exchange

- Mutual learning and community building

- Personal growth through international experiences

These findings were consistent across different nationalities and genders, suggesting a shared understanding of internationalisation among diverse student groups.

Solution- diversification?

To address these challenges and support international students, our research recommends that universities continue to diversify their pools of international students by increasing scholarships for students from marginalised regions. This matters in the wake of the recent announcement to reduce immigration targets from 4,85,000 in 2024 to 3,65,000 by 2027. This policy direction creates uncertainty for many international students hoping to build their futures in Canada.

This shift comes as public support for immigration has dramatically decreased, reaching an all-time low. Fifty-eight per cent of Canadians now believe the country accepts too many immigrants — a 31-point increase since 2022.

The research also suggests fostering deeper cross-cultural understanding among university staff and domestic students and establishing programme-specific student support centres with peer mentoring. The fragile school-to-work transition needs to be better facilitated through cooperative education and other work-integrated learning opportunities.

Action from policymakers to address systemic barriers in housing and employment is also needed.

Welcoming destination for global talent

International students contribute significantly to Canada’s economy, cultural diversity, and multicultural society. Government, educators, universities, and employers have roles to play in reframing the “internationalisation” of higher education.

There is a need to balance economic rationales with social and academic outcomes, including a focus on global citizenship education for all students, the report added.