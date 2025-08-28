IIM Lucknow's blended MBA program application gets final extension till Aug 31

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has announced a final extension for applications to its innovative blended MBA program, pushing the deadline to August 31, 2025.

The program, scheduled to commence on September 25, 2025, is an opportunity for working professionals and entrepreneurs to advance their careers without stepping away from their current roles.

The newly launched bMBA program operates on a hybrid model, integrating online learning with on-campus interaction experiences at IIM Lucknow's state-of-the-art facilities.

Program highlights

Operating with the aim "Lead Smarter: Anytime, Anywhere through flexible, future-ready learning," the program offers several distinctive features:

The curriculum follows a modular structure that balances rigorous academics with professional responsibilities.

The learning methodology emphasises practical application, ensuring immediate workplace relevance for participants.

Students gain exposure to cutting-edge tools, technologies, and contemporary managerial frameworks while developing ethical leadership capabilities suitable for both Indian and global markets.

Learning experience

Participants will engage through virtual live sessions complemented by intensive in-person interaction at IIM Lucknow's fully equipped campus.

The learning environment combines modern lecture halls with advanced digital platforms to create an interactive educational experience.

The pedagogical approach includes case-based instruction, practical software training, project works, and collaborative group discussions.

This comprehensive methodology ensures participants develop both theoretical knowledge and practical skills in communication, collaboration, and problem-solving.

Admission requirements

The program targets experienced professionals and entrepreneurs seeking to enhance their leadership and managerial skills.

Eligibility criteria include:

Candidates must possess a minimum of three years of full-time work experience following graduation, along with 15 years of formal education (following the 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 structure).

Academic performance requirements specify a minimum of 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA, and applicants must present valid CAT, GRE, or GMAT scores from the past five years.

The program also welcomes professionals holding specialised qualifications, including Chartered Accountancy (CA) from ICAI, Company Secretary (CS) from ICSI, or Cost and Management Accountancy (ICWA/CMA) credentials from ICAI.

International degree holders must ensure their qualifications are recognised by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU).

Selection process

The admission process involves multiple evaluation stages. Initial candidate screening considers academic background, standardised test performance, and professional experience.

Shortlisted candidates then participate in online interviews for final selection.

Interested candidates can submit applications through the official program portal at https://www.iiml.ac.in/programmes/bmba