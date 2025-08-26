IIT Madras develops Microfluidic Device to combat antimicrobial resistance

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed ε-µD, a cost-effective microfluidic device that rapidly determines bacterial resistance or susceptibility to antibiotics, according to a official release by the institution on Monday, August 25.

Using screen-printed carbon electrodes in a microfluidic chip, ε-µD is affordable and suitable for smaller clinics and rural healthcare centers, unlike costly conventional methods.

Addressing the global AMR crisis

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR), a top global health threat per the WHO, was linked to 4.95 million deaths in 2019. In low-resource settings, delayed diagnostics exacerbate AMR due to slow traditional Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing (AST), which takes 48–72 hours.

The ε-µD device uses Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy to deliver results in three hours, enabling precise treatment and reducing antibiotic misuse.

Design and functionality

Designed for speed, sensitivity, and ease of use, ε-µD meets WHO criteria for affordability and reliability. A specialised nutrient solution supports bacterial growth and enhances electrical signal detection.

The Normalised Impedance Signal (NIS) metric tracks changes in electrical properties to differentiate resistant and non-resistant bacteria within hours.

Real-world applications

Tested on E coli and B subtilis with antibiotics like ampicillin and tetracycline, ε-µD accurately identifies susceptibility profiles.

It also successfully detected tetracycline resistance in spiked urine samples, showing clinical diagnostic potential. The team is validating the device with IITM Institute Hospital and aims to commercialize it via Kaappon Analytics India Pvt Ltd.

Research and collaboration

Published in Nature Scientific Reports, the study was co-authored by Saranya Gopalakrishnan, Diksha Mall, Prof Subramaniam Pushpavanam, and Dr Richa Karmakar.

The device’s rapid diagnostics could save lives in intensive care units, with ongoing efforts to bring this technology to market.