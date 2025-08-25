All about IIT Kharagpur’s new Dean of Student Well-being

In a first, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, has appointed a dedicated dean to monitor students' mental health and overall well-being — seemingly in response to four alleged student suicides in campus hostels since January this year.

Prof Arun Chakraborty, a professor at the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere, and Land Sciences, took over as Dean of Students’ Well-being on August 5. According to IIT Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty’s comments, shared with India Today, the post was established specifically to support students emotionally, assist them in navigating hurdles, and stimulate their overall growth.

The institute said Prof Arun Chakraborty’s role would be a proactive one, involving regular interactions with students, both individually and in groups.

Prof Chakraborty is already familiar with student problems due to his involvement in BTech introduction sessions. The institute stated that the job is likely the first of its kind in Indian institutes, demonstrating a growing recognition of the importance of actively addressing emotional well-being alongside academics.

He faces a massive challenge with over 15,000 students from all across India, each with their own language, culinary habits, cultural standards, and, in many cases, the weight of competitive exams, years of preparation, and high parental expectations.

“Brilliant students sometimes can’t accept small failures,” he told The Indian Express. “Many are used to being the best in their schools or towns. Then they arrive here and realise everyone is just as good. That can be very difficult,” he added.

When asked why he accepted the role, Prof Chakraborty’s response was simple: “Because it’s challenging, and this is for the holistic development of students.”

In his first week alone, he began identifying students with backlogs in order to give them targeted assistance. In addition, he is working to ensure healthy living conditions in the hostels.

“If the students’ mental health is good, then they will contribute to nation building,” he told the Indian Express.