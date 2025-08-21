“Are we paying for THIS?”: Jindal students ask as ACs and roofs in hostels crumble

Students at the OP Jindal Global University (JGU) in Sonepat, Haryana, have been voicing their ire at the crumbling infrastructure on campus. They expressed shock at the infrastructure’s lack of quality and inadequate campus facilities despite the high costs of living and studying there.

Several clips of these infrastructural failures have gone viral on social media, with the Sonepat-based university’s students circulating them in mockery and condemnation.

The first incident took place at SH11, a boys' hostel block built within the last two years. According to a student in Room 616, the air conditioner suddenly broke open, allowing water to flood.

Attempts were made to contact the hostel's maintenance provider, Good Host Spaces (GHS), but workers didn't arrive until 20 minutes later. However, two hours after their arrival and examination, water continued to flow, causing damage to charging ports, phones, and other valuables, according to Free Press Journal.

The story soon spread on social media, where a video of the floods sparked a lot of discussion. Users noted that "student influencers" who frequently praise Jindal's amenities remained silent, while alumni said that the modern dorms are substantially lower quality.

In reaction to the outrage, the institution issued an official email declaring a "temporary suspension of classes" until August 25, 2025.

The email acknowledged "air-conditioning issues in some residential hostels" while claiming that systems were working properly in others. It referred to the event as "unusual and unprecedented" and thanked students for their patience.

As if the hostel flooding wasn't enough, another terrifying incident occurred within the university's academic building yesterday, August 20, when the Global Library's ceiling suddenly cracked and collapsed. The ceiling collapse rapidly went viral on the internet, with students criticising the authorities.

Students argue that, given the university’s steep tuition and hostel fees, such incidents highlight a concerning gap between image and reality. "Are we paying for this?" has become a common sentiment in the comments sections of viral posts that show the chaos.

While no significant injuries have been reported, the series of breakdowns — falling AC units, flooding rooms, and collapsing ceilings — has raised concerns about both infrastructure quality and the university's priorities.