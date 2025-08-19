IIT Madras licenses India’s first silicon photonics-based quantum random number generator in ₹1 Cr industry deal

In a significant breakthrough for India’s quantum technology landscape, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has licensed India’s first Silicon Photonics-Based Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) to Indrarka Quantum Technologies Pvt Ltd in a Rs 1 crore agreement.

The innovation was developed indigenously at the Centre for Programmable Photonic Integrated Circuits and Systems (CPPICS), IIT Madras.

Importance of indigenous quantum technology

Highlighting the potential of this homegrown innovation, Prof V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, “Silicon photonics is an emerging area with strong interface with Quantum Technologies.

Random number generation is a critical building block for secure computing and communication. I am extremely excited that the CPPICS has developed this QRNG that could be readily deployed in the market.”

The technology transfer was formalised in the presence of several dignitaries, including representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), SETS Chennai, izmo Microsystems, and the IIT Madras research community.

Applications across critical sectors

The QRNG has wide-ranging applications including:

- IT security in military and defence

- Cryptographic algorithms

- Quantum Key Distribution (QKD)

- Scientific modelling and simulations

- Financial transactions, blockchain, OTP generation

- Gaming systems