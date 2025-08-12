IIT Guwahati and Get Set Learn release AI education program for K-12 students

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, in partnership with Get Set Learn (GSL), a future-skills-focused startup backed by the Arvind Mafatlal Group, has launched the Artificial Intelligence Quotient (AIQ) program.

This structured AI education initiative, part of IIT Guwahati’s flagship ‘Project Vidhya,’ aims to advance digital and AI literacy for K-12 students through a research-backed curriculum, faculty-led interventions, and nationwide outreach.

The program introduces students to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and the Internet of Things (IoT) via hands-on projects, guided digital learning, and real-world problem-solving.

Key features

Academic rigour: The curriculum, co-developed with IIT Guwahati, ensures research-driven excellence and structured progression.

Holistic AI literacy: Covers AI, Robotics, IoT, and ethical technology use, requiring no prior coding experience.

Hands-on learning: Based on the Absorb, Analyse, Apply, Evaluate, and Innovate (A3EI) model, over 60% of the program is project-based, allowing students to build real portfolios.

Real-world challenges: Students tackle thematic challenges via GSL’s SOLVE IT platform, with feedback from IIT Guwahati faculty. Workshops like AI Storytelling and Art of Prompting enhance real-world relevance.

Ethics in AI: A dedicated module addresses algorithmic bias, data privacy, and responsible technology use.

Curriculum structure

The AIQ program is divided into three progressive levels:

Level 1 (Grades 6–8): Introduces AI through storytelling and real-world problem-solving.

Level 2 (Grades 9–10): Focuses on applying GenAI tools, robotics, and design thinking.

Level 3 (Grades 11–12): Covers advanced machine learning and ethical innovation.

Each level includes a custom textbook developed by IIT Guwahati, delivered through workshops, technology immersions, and guided digital learning.

More about the program

Eligibility: Grades 6-12

Coding requirement: None

Learning model: 60% practical, 40% theoretical

Tools: GSL’s SOLVE IT platform, custom textbooks, live technology immersions

Certification: Joint certificate from IIT Guwahati and Get Set Learn

Implementation: Flexible in-school or hybrid models

Capstone: Masterclasses with IIT faculty and real-world project challenges