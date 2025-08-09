Partnerships: UNIQLO and BIMTECH partner to shape future retail leaders

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., the parent company of UNIQLO, and Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster the development of future retail leaders through industry-aligned education and global opportunities.

The collaboration between UNIQLO and BIMTECH aims to address the growing demand for specialised retail management expertise in India, one of the world’s fastest-growing retail markets.

By integrating academic excellence with practical industry exposure, the partnership seeks to nurture talent capable of meeting the evolving needs of the retail sector.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Mr Kenji Inoue, CFO & COO of UNIQLO India, Dr Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, and Prof Pankaj Priya, Deputy Director of BIMTECH.

The partnership offers a range of opportunities for PGDM (Retail Management) students, including:

Industry lectures delivered by veteran retail professionals.

Internships and campus placements through UNIQLO’s Management Candidate Program.

Nominations for fast retailing’s global management program in Japan, providing international exposure to select students.

These initiatives are designed to provide experiential learning, foster direct engagement with industry experts, and open career pathways in both domestic and international retail operations.

Mr Kenji Inoue, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer of UNIQLO India, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “UNIQLO is delighted to collaborate with BIMTECH, fostering innovation and talent development. This collaboration will offer students a unique opportunity to have business sessions with global market specialists in order to learn more about the world industry and business.”