Mental Health: IIT Kharagpur appoints Dean of Students' Well Being

In an effort to bolster students' mental health, the institution has appointed Professor Arun Chakraborty to look into the challenges being faced by students

Following the tragic suspected suicides of four boarders in hostels since January, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has created a new position, Dean of Students' Well-Being, to focus solely on students’ mental and emotional health.

With 16,000 students across 21 hostels, the institute aims to foster a supportive environment through this dedicated role, reported PTI.

On August 5, Professor Arun Chakraborty from the Centre for Ocean, River, Atmosphere and Land Sciences was appointed as the Dean of Students' Well-Being, as announced by Director Suman Chakraborty.

Responsibilities of the new dean

Distinct from the Dean of Student Affairs, who oversees administrative and academic issues, the Dean of Students' Well-Being will prioritise mental health and holistic development.

The role involves engaging with students both in groups and individually, acting as a friend, teacher, and mentor, with a focus on ground-level interaction rather than office-based duties.

A first-of-its-kind initiative

Director Chakraborty noted that this role is likely the first of its kind in India, created specifically to address student well-being. This move reflects IIT-Kharagpur’s response to evolving mental health needs amid changing socio-economic conditions.

The creation of this position follows the suspected suicides of four students, including Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year mechanical engineering student found hanging on July 18.

Director Chakraborty emphasised the institute’s commitment to reducing student stress, including monthly interactions with parents to support students during vacations, reported PTI.