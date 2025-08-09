IIT Kanpur launches FSAI program to boost student-led deep-tech startups

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, in partnership with the Shibodhi Foundation, has launched the Future Secure AI Innovation (FSAI) Program, a pioneering initiative to foster deep-tech entrepreneurship among undergraduate students, focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cybersecurity.



More about the collaboration

The FSAI Program, a collaboration between IIT Kanpur and the Shibodhi Foundation, founded by Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman and Board Member of Cyient, aims to empower undergraduate students to transform innovative ideas into impactful ventures.



Hosted under the Startup Incubation and Innovation Centre (SIIC) at IIT Kanpur, the program targets advancements in AI, and Cybersecurity, critical areas for technological progress and national security.



The launch event saw participation from key figures, including Dr BVR Mohan Reddy, Dr PNSV Narasimham, President & Head of Corporate Functions at Cyient, Prof Manindra Agrawal, Director of IIT Kanpur, Prof Deepu Philip, Professor In-Charge at SIIC, and Mr Kapil Kaul, CEO of IIT Kanpur Development Foundation.



Support for student entrepreneurs

The FSAI Program offers comprehensive support to selected student teams, including:



- A Rs 6 lakh grant for prototype development.

- Mentorship from faculty and industry experts.

- Access to SIIC’s infrastructure and incubation facilities.

- Masterclasses and connections to investor networks.

- Potential seed funding opportunities upon successful incubation.



Through the FSAI Program, IIT Kanpur is reinforcing its leadership in the startup ecosystem, setting a benchmark for fostering student-led innovation in deep-tech fields.