IIM Lucknow launches bMBA Program for aspiring management leaders. DETAILS here

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow released its new course, which is a blended Master of Business Administration (bMBA) program, designed for working professionals, and entrepreneurs eager to elevate their leadership potential.

The bMBA program offers a unique blend of online, and in-person learning, enabling participants to balance professional commitments while engaging in immersive campus experiences.

Key features

- Flexible learning: Modular structure designed to balance academic rigour with work-life demands.

- Practical relevance: Application-oriented curriculum with direct workplace applicability.

- Cutting-edge training: Focus on emerging tools, technologies, and managerial frameworks.

- Ethical leadership: Emphasis on developing responsible leaders for Indian and global contexts.

- Continuous learning: Equips participants with skills for sustained leadership success.

An unusual learning experience

The program integrates virtual live sessions with in-person campus interactions.

Participants will engage in case-based teaching, hands-on software exercises, project work, and group discussions to foster practical skills in communication, collaboration, and problem-solving.

Admission details

Important dates

- Application deadline: August 18, 2025

- Online interviews: Last week of August to third week of September 2025

- Program start: September 25, 2025

Eligibility criteria

- Minimum three years of full-time work experience post-graduation.

- Minimum 15 years of formal education (10+2+3 or 4 system).

- Minimum 50% aggregate marks or equivalent CGPA.

- Valid CAT, GRE, GMAT, or GMAT score (valid for the last 5 years).

- Alternatively, candidates with qualifications such as CA (ICAI), CS (ICSI), ICWA/CMA (ICAI), or Association of Indian Universities (AIU)-recognised foreign degree equivalents are eligible.

Admission process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on academic profile, test scores, and work experience, followed by online interviews for final selection.

How to apply

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply early and verify eligibility.