Nagaland University unveils new course in MA in Language and Culture

Nagaland University, the sole Central University in the state, has introduced a new course, Master of Arts (MA) programme in Language and Culture.

This interdisciplinary degree, offered by the Centre for Naga Tribal Language Studies, is designed to preserve, promote, and advance the rich linguistic and cultural heritage of the Naga people. The programme aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Academic structure

The four-semester programme integrates perspectives from diverse schools of thought, moving away from traditional, siloed approaches to provide a holistic understanding of language and culture.

Students will explore a variety of courses, enabling them to pursue National Eligibility Test (NET) examinations in three disciplines: Linguistics, Folk Literature, and Tribal and Regional Language.

The first batch, comprising 20 students, will commence classes on August 5, 2025.

Career prospects

Graduates of the programme will be well-equipped for diverse career paths, including research, teaching, digital archiving, consultancy, development sector roles, and language planning and policy analysis.

The interdisciplinary nature of the degree prepares students to contribute meaningfully to the preservation and promotion of tribal and lesser-documented languages and cultures, breathing life into community heritage and policies.

The MA in Language and Culture underscores Nagaland University’s dedication to fostering academic excellence and inclusivity. By adopting a holistic and multidisciplinary approach, the programme aims to develop well-rounded individuals capable of addressing contemporary challenges while preserving and promoting indigenous knowledge systems.