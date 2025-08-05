IIT Guwahati creates a breakthrough Underwater Sensor for voice recognition

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati, in collaboration with Ohio State University, USA, have developed an underwater vibration sensor that enables contactless and automated voice recognition.

This innovative technology offers a promising communication solution for individuals with voice disabilities who cannot use conventional voice-based systems, addressing a critical gap in accessibility.

Research and publication

The findings have been published in the prestigious journal Advanced Functional Materials. The paper is co-authored by Prof Uttam Manna and research scholars Ms Debasmita Sarkar, Mr Rajan Singh, Mr Anirban Phukan, Mr Priyam Mondal from the Department of Chemistry, Prof Roy P Paily from the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering at IIT Guwahati, and Prof Xiaoguang Wang with Mr Ufuoma I Kara from The Ohio State University.

Addressing accessibility challenges

Voice recognition technology is integral to operating smart devices like mobile phones and home appliances. However, it remains inaccessible for individuals with voice disorders, with studies indicating that a significant percentage of children and young adults aged 3 to 21 experience some form of voice disability. This underscores the urgent need for inclusive communication technologies.

Technology behind the sensor

The research team leveraged the physiological function of exhaled air during speech, which generates airflow even in individuals unable to produce sound. This airflow creates subtle waves when directed over a water surface. The developed sensor, made from a conductive, chemically reactive porous sponge, is placed just below the air-water interface to capture these disturbances and convert them into electrical signals. Using Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN), the system accurately interprets these signals for voice recognition, enabling contactless communication.

Key features

- Contactless communication: Enables individuals with voice disabilities to interact with devices without producing sound.

- AI-powered interpretation: Utilises CNNs to recognize subtle signal patterns from water waves.

- Hands-free control: Facilitates operation of smart devices through exhaled air.