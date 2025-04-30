VIRAL: Food poisoning at IIT Delhi sparks controversy; exam postponed

A post shared on the social media platform Reddit, on Tuesday, April 29, allegedly by an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi student, claimed that multiple students fell ill after consuming litti chokha (a particular dish preparation) served in the hostel mess.



The anonymous post described that students were afflicted with severe symptoms the next morning after consuming the food, including vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, and shivering.



The student alleged that the hostel turned into a "patient ward overnight," with some students requiring treatment at the campus hospital, and others being rushed to Max Hospital.



The post criticised the institute for serving unhygienic food, stating, "We pay for this mess food, don’t even have an option to opt out, and this is what we get? Absolute joke. IIT Delhi, this is peak embarrassment."



IIT Delhi postpones a semester exam by a week

According to a report by HT.com, IIT Delhi refuted the student's claims, asserting that the outbreak was caused by sweets bought from an outside vendor, not hostel food.



The institute further confirmed that students from a boys' hostel reported symptoms such as nausea, fever, and stomach aches after consuming the sweets.



They also informed that all of the affected students received treatment at the IIT hospital, with most students discharged and reported stable.



The institute emphasised that they are committed to supporting students’ well-being.



Examination postponement

Due to the health crisis, IIT Delhi postponed one end-semester examination originally scheduled for April 30, 2025, to May 8, 2025.



The remaining examination schedule, running until May 7, 2025, remains unchanged.