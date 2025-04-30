Sports MSc, PG diploma admissions at NSNIS Patiala 2025-26 open; know more

Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS), Patiala, has officially opened its admission process to various postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2025–26.

The institute, which functions under the Sports Authority of India, is offering postgraduate academic programmes including a Master of Science (MSc) in Sports Coaching as well as multiple one-year postgraduate diploma courses across various specialisations within the field of sports sciences.

The two-year MSc programme in Sports Coaching is intended for individuals seeking structured academic and practical exposure to sports training. Candidates applying for this programme must hold a relevant undergraduate degree and are typically expected to have a background in sports or physical education. The programme combines classroom instruction with hands-on coaching experience.

In addition to the MSc course, NSNIS Patiala also offers one-year postgraduate diploma programmes in several specialised disciplines. These include Sports Medicine, Exercise Physiology, Sports Nutrition, Sports Psychology, Strength and Conditioning, and Sports Performance Analysis, Matrubhumi reports.

The programmes are open to Indian nationals and may include entrance tests, interviews, or merit-based selection depending on the course.

Candidates interested in applying must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria as outlined by the institute. The application process is conducted online. Detailed information on course structure, admission guidelines, key dates, and required documentation is available on the official NSNIS Patiala website.