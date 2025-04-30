MANUU: Admissions open for Urdu-medium polytechnic diploma courses

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Polytechnic, Hyderabad, has opened its admissions for diploma courses conducted in the Urdu medium for the academic year 2025–26.

These programmes are specifically designed for students who have finished their Class X or Class XII education from Urdu Medium schools, Telangana Today reports.

It is worth noting that MANUU is the only Central university that has Urdu as a medium of education for higher studies.

The university currently offers diploma courses in four different subjects: Civil Engineering, Computer Science Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, and Information Technology.

Each of these diploma courses has an intake capacity of 60 students, who must finish the courses in a period of three years.

In addition to regular admissions, the varsity also offers two-year lateral entry options available for students who meet the eligibility criteria in the same subjects, with 10 per cent of the total seats reserved for this category.

Admission to these programmes will be based on performance in an entrance examination conducted by the university. Interested candidates must complete the online application process by May 13, 2025.

Students can find details for the programmes, including their eligibility criteria, as well as the application form, on the official website of the university.