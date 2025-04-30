IIT Madras: PG Diploma admissions open; more details here

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, has announced new Postgraduate Diploma (PG Diploma) programmes for the academic year 2025-26. This programme is designed for graduates and working professionals with relevant technological skills in the emerging technology fields.

The programme offers hands-on projects and assessments, through remote supervising which includes teaching, practical assignments, and project-based learning, Siksha reports.

Students can choose to specialise in Aerospace Engineering (with Ammunition Technology), Artificial Intelligence, Electrical Engineering (Integrated Circuits, Communication & Signal Processing, Multimedia, Multi Electronics), Mechanical Engineering (Mechanical Design and Automotive Technology), Engineering Design (E-Mobility) and Process Safety.

Additionally, participants can choose to upgrade to a Web-Enabled MTech (Master of Technology) degree and earn a Master’s degree from IIT Madras.

“We are addressing the growing need for flexible, industry-relevant technical education that caters to the evolving aspirations of young graduates and working professionals. This programme enables students to continue their learning journey without putting their careers on hold,” said Prof Vignesh Muthuvijayan, Associate Chair, IIT Madras, speaking about the programme.

Admissions will be conducted through an entrance examination scheduled for July 13, 2025. Candidates interested in applying must meet the eligibility criteria specified by IIT Madras.

Detailed information regarding the programme, including eligibility requirements, application procedures, and important dates, is available on the official IIT Madras website.